Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

DOVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 93,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,774. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 427,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,964.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 610,916 shares of company stock worth $8,689,169 and sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOVA. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

