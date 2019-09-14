Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Tricida has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $61,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,326 shares of company stock worth $4,060,848. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Tricida by 99.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tricida by 1,586.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

