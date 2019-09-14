Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 291,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $605.76 million, a PE ratio of 229.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,438.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.