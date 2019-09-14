Zacks: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Given $8.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFFN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.