Zacks: Brokerages Set $93.00 Price Target for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $93.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602. The company has a market cap of $382.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 118,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $385,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

