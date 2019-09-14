Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.57. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $171.45. 3,159,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,711. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.40. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.