Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.39. 15,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,426. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

