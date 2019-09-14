Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $930,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $147.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.26 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at $123,397,123.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 279,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,372. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.71.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

