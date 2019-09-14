Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $138,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 90.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 103,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

