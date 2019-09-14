Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $149.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

