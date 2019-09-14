Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Seattle Genetics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 461,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,455. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,347,699.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,491. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,231,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,300,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,116,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,089,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,764,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

