Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $15.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.69 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.16 million to $62.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.50 million, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $69.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 193.25%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 20,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $407.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 908,876 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

