Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.54. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,381,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,452 shares of company stock worth $3,704,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

