Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 149,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,274.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 845,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 494,195 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 514,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

