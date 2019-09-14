Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSE CRI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.