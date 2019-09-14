Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Brightcove reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 65,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,759. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.17 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

