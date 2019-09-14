Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $273.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.95 million and the highest is $282.00 million. WillScot posted sales of $218.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 682,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,908. WillScot has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at $36,094,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WillScot by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WillScot by 23.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

