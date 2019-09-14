Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $55.98. 416,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,094. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

