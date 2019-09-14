Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. Universal Forest Products posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $41.11. 338,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $30,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $48,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,935 shares of company stock worth $1,305,059. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

