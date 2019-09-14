Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 6,102.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 539,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $14,834,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1,442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 344,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,780. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.