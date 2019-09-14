Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $904.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Citigroup set a $67.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

In related news, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after buying an additional 2,403,128 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 440,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after buying an additional 544,424 shares during the period.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 863,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $65.35.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

