Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

PRAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,827,000 after acquiring an additional 292,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,570 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

