Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.79. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OAK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $84,222.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,630,899 shares of company stock worth $7,717,823.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 376,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,470,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,950,000 after buying an additional 588,148 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 112,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

