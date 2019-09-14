Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72, 101,816 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 134,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YGYI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 2,064.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 490,959 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Youngevity International by 347.8% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Youngevity International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Youngevity International by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Youngevity International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

