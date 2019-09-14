Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,265,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,163,500 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Shares of YGYI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 48,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,408. Youngevity International has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
About Youngevity International
Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.
Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.