Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,265,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,163,500 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Shares of YGYI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 48,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,408. Youngevity International has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YGYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Youngevity International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Youngevity International by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Youngevity International by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

