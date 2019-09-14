Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 455,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 169,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

