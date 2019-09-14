Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66, 475,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 137,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 1,050.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.14% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics. The company's lead investigational product candidate is oncology therapeutic XBIO-101 (sodium cridanimod) for the treatment of progesterone resistant endometrial cancer.

