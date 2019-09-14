Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Nomura boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $346,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 19.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WYND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 774,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

