WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 0.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 84,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,540. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

