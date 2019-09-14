WT Asset Management Ltd Takes $22.65 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,648,000. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for approximately 7.0% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.42. 72,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,180. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

