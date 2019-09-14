WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.07 Million in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 808,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. Qudian makes up about 1.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of Qudian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QD. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 146,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,936. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

