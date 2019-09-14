WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE:WSP traded up C$0.74 on Friday, reaching C$75.40. 113,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$56.09 and a 1-year high of C$75.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.