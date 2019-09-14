WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 652,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,333. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.46. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 2.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in WP Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

