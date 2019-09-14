Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.12, 3,511,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,776,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

