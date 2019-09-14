WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRW. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 242.92 ($3.17).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 207.25 ($2.71). 13,519,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

