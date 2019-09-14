Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.54, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.