WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $16.92 Average PT from Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.
WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at $36,094,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WillScot stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 682,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,908. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.74 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
