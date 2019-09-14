WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $16.92 Average PT from Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get WillScot alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at $36,094,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WillScot by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 2,457.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WillScot during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

WillScot stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 682,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,908. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.74 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.