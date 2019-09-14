Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $24.96. Williams Companies shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 6,850,194 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

