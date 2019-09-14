William Randall Broaddrick Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CFO William Randall Broaddrick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,551. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.79.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

