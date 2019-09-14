Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 301,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

