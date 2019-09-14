Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 135.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 361,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,638,000 after acquiring an additional 284,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 1,045,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,415 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.