Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 312,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. 5,704,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

