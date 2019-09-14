Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. 4,839,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.