Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 5,306 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. 546,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

