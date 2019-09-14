Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 875,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,064,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $869,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,335,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $8,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $50,304,635.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,220 shares of company stock worth $28,355,036 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 330.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

