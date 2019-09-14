Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

NEE stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.42. 166,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,760. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,894 shares of company stock worth $21,378,595. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

