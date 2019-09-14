Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.86. 588,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,360. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

