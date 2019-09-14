Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,312,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,545,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 217,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 209,382 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. 28,555,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,805,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

