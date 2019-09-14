Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of PGR traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 12,418,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,859. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.