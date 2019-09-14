Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $160,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

